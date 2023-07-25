HamberMenu
Murder of elderly couple: grandson confesses to crime 

Police recover jewellery of Jameela from the accused

July 25, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The grandson of the elderly couple who were found murdered at their house at Nayarangadi, near Vylathur, has confessed to the crime.

Abdulla Panangavil, 75, and his wife, Jameela, 64, were found dead on Monday. The police arrested Ahmed Akmal, 26, in connection with the murder.

According to the police, Ahmed slit the necks of his grandparents while they were asleep. After the murder, he locked the house and went absconding.

The police recovered the jewellery of Jameela from him.

The bodies of the couple were found lying in two bedrooms. The severed head of Jameela was found on the staircase, according to the police. Ahmed is the son of Abdulla’s eldest daughter Nimita from her first marriage.

Ahmed was raised by his grandparents after his parents separated while he was a child. Ahmed was a drug addict and used to harass Abdulla and Jameela asking money for buying drugs. He had undergone deaddiction treatment for almost one and a half years. However, he allegedly started using drugs again.

