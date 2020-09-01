Murder of DYFI activists: 7 arrested

Arrested are either Congress workers or those with close links to party

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Tuesday arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists near Venjaramoodu on the Thiruvonam eve on August 30.

The gangland killing which sparked outrage across the State was spurred by a long-running political feud that has prevailed in the region since the general elections of 2019, the remand report submitted by the investigation team has stated.

Hacked to death

Haq Mohammed, 24, Kalunkinmugam unit president of DYFI, and Mithilaj, 30, a member of its Thevalakkad unit, were hacked to death in Thembamoodu by a gang of around 10 people.

The police have so far arrested seven people, identified as Pullampara natives Sajeev, Sanal, Ajith, Shajith, Sathimon and Najeeb and Preeja of Madapuram, in connection with the case. Two others, Ansar and Unni were already in custody. The duo along with Sajeev and Sanal, reportedly had direct involvement in the murder.

Ajith, Shajith, Sathimon and Najeeb, who have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, were reportedly part of the conspiracy and were present during the crime.

Preeja was arrested on the charge of providing safe refuge to Sajeev and Sanal and assisting them in their efforts to flee to Pathanamthitta. Most of those arrested were either Congress workers or closely linked to the party, the police said.

Clash during campaign

In the remand report, the police said that a clash at Thembamoodu during the campaign finale of the general elections led to political animosity among CPI(M) and Congress workers in the region. Prior to the murder case, two DYFI workers Shaheen, a witness in the current case, and Faizal were attacked on April 19 and May 25 respectively. The arrests for the alleged bid to murder Faizal purportedly prompted the accused to hatch the plot for the twin murder.

Political tension

Political tension prevailed with the CPI(M) accusing the Congress State leadership of sponsoring the crime. Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who visited the houses of the deceased, alleged that hit squads had been formed by the Congress across the State. While CPI(M) workers had come under attack in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha in the recent past, the possibility of similar attacks in other parts could not be ruled out.

He said Adoor Prakash, MP, intervened to protect the accused in the case in connection with the murder attempt on Faizal.

The hartal called by United Democratic Front (UDF) in Vembayam grama panchayat on Tuesday in protest against the attack on Congress offices was total. While the party office at Venjaramoodu was set ablaze a day ago, offices at Vembayam and Kanyakulangara also came under attack. The Youth Congress also took out a march to the Secretariat.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala accused the CPI(M) of adopting a provocative stance. Claiming that the Venjaramoodu twin-murder was the result of a clash between two gangs of goons, he claimed that the incident was given a political tinge by the ruling party.

K. Muraleedharan, MP, demanded a probe by a Central agency into the double murders. He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Congress-controlled library at Kuttimakool in Thalassery, which came under attack on Monday night, allegedly by CPI(M) workers.