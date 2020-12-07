Murder of CPI(M) worker: two held

KOLLAM

07 December 2020 23:30 IST

Manilal was stabbed to death on Sunday

The East Kallada police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of Manilal, a resort owner and a CPI(M) worker from Munroe Thuruthu, who was stabbed to death on Sunday.

While the CPI(M) alleged it was a planned and politically motivated murder, the BJP leadership in the district said the incident was orchestrated by the CPI(M).

Ashokan, 54, the prime accused, reportedly attacked Manilal after he left LDF booth office around 8.30 p.m. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. Along with Ashokan, Sathyadevan, 56, was also arrested for abetting the murder.

CPI(M) charge

Condemning the incident CPI(M) leaders said the murder was carried out by RSS activists. “The murder undeniably is a product of organised attempt by the RSS to disrupt law and order in the region, with just 24 hours remaining for the local body elections. The RSS is deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of terror in a region with no history of violence. We condemn the brutal murder of Comrade Manilal. We also urge all democratic forces to protest against this brutal murder,” said A. Vijayaraghavan, LDF convener.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership denied the allegations and said Ashokan had no connection with the BJP or the RSS. “Both Manilal and Ashokan are CPI(M) workers and the allegation is baseless. A personal rivalry led to the incident,” said BJP district president B.B. Gopakumar told a press meet.

The police said the accused and the victim had been runing service villas in Munroe Thuruthu and an investigation was on to find the motive.