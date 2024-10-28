Murder of CPI(M) worker C. Ashraf: Four RSS-BJP workers in Kerala get life imprisonment

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court (VI) on Monday (October 28, 2024) sentenced four accused to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life for the murder of C. Ashraf, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] worker from Eruvatty in Kannur, Kerala. Judge J. Vimal has also ordered each of the convicted individuals to pay a fine of ₹50,000.

The chargesheet was filed by the Koothuparamba police against eight individuals associated with the BJP and the RSS.

The court convicted M. Pranu Babu alias Kuttan (34), R.V. Nidhish, alias Tutu, (36), V. Shijil, alias Sheejutan, (35), and K. Ujesh alias Uji (34). Meanwhile, M.R. Sreejith, alias Kothan, (39) and P. Bineesh (48) were acquitted of all the charges. Maroli Shijin and N.P. Sujith, the seventh and the eighth accused, had died prior to the trial.

The prosecution presented evidence that Ashraf was attacked on May 19, 2011 at around 9:30 am while selling fish on the Kapummal-Subedar road. According to the chargesheet, the assailants targeted Ashraf due to political enmity.

Ashraf succumbed to his wounds on May 21 around 3:50 am while receiving treatment at a hospital.

A total of 26 witnesses were examined during the trial, with Koothuparamba Circle Inspector K.V. Venugopalan overseeing the investigation and presenting the chargesheet.

Advocate C.K. Sreedharan served as the special public prosecutor representing the prosecution in the case.