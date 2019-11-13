Murder of couple: two migrant workers nabbed

The police have nabbed two migrant labourers suspected of murdering an elderly couple at Venmony, near Chengannur.

Officials said that Labilu and Juval, both suspected Bangladesh nationals, had been taken into custody from Coromandel Express on Tuesday night in a joint operation carried out by the Visakhapatnam city police, Railway Police and Railway Protection Force based on information provided by the Alappuzha police. The duo were allegedly fleeing to Bangladesh via Kolkata. The police had earlier issued a lookout notice.

A.P. Cherian, 75, and his wife Lillykutty Cherian, 68, of Anjilimoottil Vadakkethil, Puliyanthara, Venmony, were found murdered at their home on Tuesday.

The deceased were living alone at the house as their children, one son and a daughter, are working abroad. According to the police, the two men had worked at the couple’s home last week and they committed the crime on Monday.

Officials said that a five-member police team had left for Visakhapatnam and the accused would be brought to Chengannur. The suspects had reached Chennai from Kerala after committing the crime. They then boarded the Howrah-bound train. The police had recovered gold and other valuables from them, officials said.

The investigators had earlier said that an almirah in the house was found broken open.

Engaged for cleaning

Sources said that two migrant workers had carried out cleaning and other works at the couple’s home on Friday and Saturday. However, nobody saw the couple since Monday noon. On Tuesday morning, two friends of Cherian reached his home and found the door of the kitchen open. With no response from inside, they entered the house and found Lillykutty lying on the floor with her face smashed with a hoe. They soon informed the police. The police later found the body of Cherian in a nearby building used to keep household items.

The Venmony police have registered a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police added that the accused had entered the State illegally and stayed here.

“We will take action against those who brought the Bangladesh citizens to Kerala violating all rules,” said an official.