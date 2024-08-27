Murder convict who escaped from Thiruvananthapuram jail nabbed in Madurai

A murder convict who had escaped from the Poojappura Central Prison nearly a week ago was apprehended from Madurai on August 27 (Tuesday) evening.

Manikantan, a native of Vandanmedu in Idukki, had fled from the prison during the wee hours of August 21. He escaped the facility while working in the kitchen where he was assigned duties. The convict also managed to scale the prison wall.

The search operation, undertaken by the prison officials, led them to a lodge in Madurai. On being intercepted, the accused made a futile attempt to escape yet again.

Manikantan, who had been convicted of murdering a woman in 2014, had previously jumped parole and was subsequently caught in 2019.