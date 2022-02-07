Murder convict nabbed

Gopi, 56, had jumped parole two-and-a-half years ago

The Poojappura police on Sunday recorded the arrest of a murder convict who jumped parole two-and-a-half years ago.

The convict, Gopi, 56, of Thrikkannapuram, had been serving life imprisonment for a murder that had taken place in the Malayinkeezhu police station limits. He was reported to have jumped parole and gone missing in May 2019. He was supposed to return to the Open Prison at Nettukaltheri after a month-long parole.

After being alerted by the jail authorities, the City police launched a manhunt that extended as far as Coimbatore where Gopi resided for a considerable period under a false name and address. Sensing the police were in pursuit of him, he changed base and returned to Thiruvananthapuram where he lived in a hideout in Sreekaryam.

During the entire period, Gopi did not contact his family or visit them in his hometown. This apparently complicated the investigation, prompting the police to depend on other techniques to find out his whereabouts. He had to be overpowered as he resisted arrest by wielding a knife at the police officers. The investigation team was led by Poojappura station house officer R. Roj. The convict has been remanded in judicial custody.