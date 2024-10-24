Murder case: Wife, her friend acquitted

The Kerala High Court acquitted a woman and her friend for want of evidence, in a case relating to the murder of Mohandas, the woman’s husband who was working in a Malayalam daily, in December 2012 on Container Road.

The trial court had sentenced the duo to life imprisonment, following which they filed an appeal before the High Court. The court in its order, observed that the prosecution had failed to directly link them with the murder and that much of the evidence that had been presented was circumstantial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.