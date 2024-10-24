GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder case: Wife, her friend acquitted

Published - October 24, 2024 11:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court acquitted a woman and her friend for want of evidence, in a case relating to the murder of Mohandas, the woman’s husband who was working in a Malayalam daily, in December 2012 on Container Road.

The trial court had sentenced the duo to life imprisonment, following which they filed an appeal before the High Court. The court in its order, observed that the prosecution had failed to directly link them with the murder and that much of the evidence that had been presented was circumstantial.

