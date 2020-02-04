Murder by land mafia: CM promises action

Stringent action will be initiated against the police personnel if they are found guilty of failing to respond to a distress call from the family of Sangeeth who was thrashed to death by the soil-mining mafia at Kattakada recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to the notice for an adjournment motion by M. Vincent in the Assembly on Monday on the alleged police laxity in responding to the calls for help from the family, Mr. Vijayan said that a preliminary probe had found lack of diligence on the part of the police and hence the Dy.SP of Nedumangad had been deputed to probe the incident.

The government would take a decision on the course of action on the basis of the report. The guilty would not be spared, he said. Mr. Vincent accused the police of being hand in glove with the mining mafia. He alleged that extraneous corrupt elements were controlling the police. Mr. Vijayan refuted the allegations and asked the legislator to reveal the details of the corrupt in the force so that the government could initiate corrective steps.

UDF walkout

Based on the government’s explanation, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied leave for the notice and the Opposition walked out in protest.