Murder bid on woman at hospital, one arrested

August 05, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The police team probing the murder bid on a woman at a hospital in Parumala has found that the accused woman had been in relationship with the victim’s husband. The role of the husband in the crime, however, is yet to be proven.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Anusha, had impersonated a nurse and attempted to kill 25-year-old Sneha, wife of Arun, by stabbing an empty syringe on her. The incident took place on Friday evening when Sneha was about to leave the hospital where she had given birth to a baby days ago.

According to the police, the accused grabbed the victim’s hand by force and attempted to inject air into her body three times using the syringe. On an alarm raised by the woman and her mother, the hospital staff rushed to the spot and detained Anusha. Sneha, meanwhile, was shifted to the labour room for safety reasons.

“The accused had been attempting to kill the woman through air embolism, a condition caused by over dilation of blood vessels. It may overexpand the lungs and even lead to a heart attack,” said an official.

Sneha was admitted to the hospital a week ago for delivery and was discharged on Friday. The newborn, however, was not discharged due to some health issues .

The husband of Anusha, who has married twice and was in a relationship with Arun, is abroad. “She attempted to kill Arun’s wife as a way to express her love for him,” the police said.

The investigation team, meanwhile, collected evidence from the shops where the accused purchased the syringe, gloves, and medical coat. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody

