Murder bid: 4 arrested

A police team led by Cherthala Circle Inspector P. Sreekumar on Wednesday arrested four members of a quotation gang for a murder bid on a 48-year-old man.

The arrested were identified as Ragesh, alias Kunjan, 43, of Nellayi, Thrissur, Lenish, 33, of Njarackal, Ernakulam, Joseph Libin, 25, of Njarackal, and Shyam, 34 of Vypin, Ernakulam.

The police said Balakrishna Pillai, an advocate in the Supreme Court, had given a quotation to the gang to murder his relative Suresh, 48, of Areeparambu, Cherthala, following a land dispute.

Suresh had sustained injuries in the attack. A search is on to nab Balakrishna Pillai, the prime accused in the case, the police said.