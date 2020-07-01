Kerala

Murder bid: 4 arrested

A police team led by Cherthala Circle Inspector P. Sreekumar on Wednesday arrested four members of a quotation gang for a murder bid on a 48-year-old man.

The arrested were identified as Ragesh, alias Kunjan, 43, of Nellayi, Thrissur, Lenish, 33, of Njarackal, Ernakulam, Joseph Libin, 25, of Njarackal, and Shyam, 34 of Vypin, Ernakulam.

The police said Balakrishna Pillai, an advocate in the Supreme Court, had given a quotation to the gang to murder his relative Suresh, 48, of Areeparambu, Cherthala, following a land dispute.

Suresh had sustained injuries in the attack. A search is on to nab Balakrishna Pillai, the prime accused in the case, the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 11:02:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/murder-bid-4-arrested/article31965339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY