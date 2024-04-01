GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder accused under police surveillance at Muvattupuzha hospital

April 01, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Muvattupuzha police are yet to record the arrest of the accused in the murder of a woman in a hospital at Muvattupuzha on Sunday afternoon.

The accused identified as Shahul, 33, of Muvattupuzha, who was taken into custody while attempting to flee after the alleged murder, had to be rushed to the hospital following injuries to his hands sustained reportedly during the course of the murder. He remains under police surveillance at the hospital.

The police had registered a case invoking Sections 302 for murder and 341 for wrongful restraint of the Indian Penal Code. Simna Sakeer, 37, of Punnamattom, was returning home along with her daughter after visiting her father at the hospital when she allegedly came under attack in front of the maternity ward.

The accused allegedly waylaid her and made a deep cut on her throat with a knife he was carrying. He then repeatedly stabbed on her back when she fell down, said the first information report. They reportedly knew each other and the alleged attack was triggered by the victim’s decision to maintain distance with the accused. The victim had earlier lodged a petition with the police against the accused.

