Murder accused remanded

30 August 2021 22:19 IST

The accused in the murder case of a 32-year-old-man, who was found tied and packed in a sack and dumped in a canal, has been remanded in judicial custody.

As Thalassery Chief Judicial Magistrate was on leave, the police produced the accused, Abdul Shukur, before the Taliparamba magistrate. He was produced after the police carried out preliminary evidence collection in the case.

Shukur is accused of murdering Prajeesh, who allegedly tipped off the police about the theft of teak woods worth ₹3 lakh kept in a house under construction. The crime was committed after Shukur was let out on bail. Meanwhile, the police have arrested another accused, C.P. Prashanth, in the case.

