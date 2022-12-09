Murder accused raises allegations against police

December 09, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

S.S. Greeshma, the prime accused in the poisoning of Sharon Raj of Parassala, has accused the investigation team of coercing her into confession in the case.

The accused reportedly levelled allegations at the police as she gave her confidential statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II when she was presented prior to the expiry of her remand on Thursday.

Accusing the police of fabricating evidence against her, Greeshma claimed she was made to provide a false confession after being assured that her mother and uncle would be let off.

Nonetheless, the court decided to extend her remand for 14 days until December 22.