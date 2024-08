A 29-year-old man sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly hacked by a three-member gang near Powdikonam in the capital at around 8.30 p.m. on Friday.

The injured has been identified as Joy, hailing from Kuttiyani in Nedumangad. He was admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

According to officials at the Medical College Police Aid Post, the victim is a murder accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.