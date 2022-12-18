  1. EPaper
Murder accused found dead in district jail

He was accused of murdering his live-in partner near Peroorkada in the capital city recently

December 18, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected case of suicide, a man accused of murdering his live-in partner near Peroorkada a few days ago was found hanging in the district prison early on Sunday.

Rajesh, 46, of Punnala in Kollam, was found hanging in a toilet by other prisoners around 2 a.m. He was later declared dead at the General Hospital. The Poojappura police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Rajesh had been remanded to judicial custody after he was arrested for the alleged murder of Sindhu at Vazhayila on December 15. He had brutally hacked her on her head, neck and arms using a machete in the presence of several onlookers. The couple had been residing in a rented house in Nandiyode for nearly 12 years. (Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056).

