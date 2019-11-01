Murder accused flees from police custody

Appunni, 25, an accused in the murder of radio jockey Rajesh, escaped from police custody on Friday. Officials said that the accused, a native of Desathinakam, near Kayamkulam, lodged at the Poojappura Central prison was brought to Mavelikara to be produced before a court on Saturday, in connection with a murder attempt case registered against him by Thrikkunnapuzha police in 2011. “He was accompanied by two civil police officers with the Thiruvananthapuram AR camp. After reaching Mavelikara, the two policemen and Appunni went to a hostel. He escaped from the hostel and ran away,” said a police official.
Rajesh, alias Rasikan Rajesh, was hacked to death by a gang at his recording studio in Madavoor in Thiruvananthapuram on March 27.
