Kerala

Murder accused flees from police custody

more-in

Appunni, 25, an accused in the murder of radio jockey Rajesh, escaped from police custody on Friday. Officials said that the accused, a native of Desathinakam, near Kayamkulam, lodged at the Poojappura Central prison was brought to Mavelikara to be produced before a court on Saturday, in connection with a murder attempt case registered against him by Thrikkunnapuzha police in 2011. “He was accompanied by two civil police officers with the Thiruvananthapuram AR camp. After reaching Mavelikara, the two policemen and Appunni went to a hostel. He escaped from the hostel and ran away,” said a police official.

Rajesh, alias Rasikan Rajesh, was hacked to death by a gang at his recording studio in Madavoor in Thiruvananthapuram on March 27.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 3:01:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/murder-accused-flees-from-police-custody/article29857459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY