Murder accused arrested in Mumbai

The Panvel police in Navi Mumbai have arrested Wasim Abdul, 31, prime accused in the murder case of Mulloor Rijosh under the Santhanpara police station limits. Wasim who attempted suicide by consuming poison at a lodge in Navi Mumbai along with Liji Kurien, wife of Rijosh, was admitted to a hospital there. Her two- year-old child Jovana died after being poisoned.

Half-burnt body

Rijosh and Liji were working at the farmhouse of a resort at Santhanpara. Wasim, the manager of the resort, eloped with Liji after allegedly killing her husband. Rijosh’s half-burnt body was found buried in a pit near the farmhouse.

Last week, the Panvel police arrested Liji in connection with the murder of her daughter at a lodge on November 9. The condition of Wasim improved and his arrest was recorded on Wednesday, according to the Santhanpara police.

The police have already filed an application for a production warrant before the Nedumkandam first class magistrate court to get Liji’s custody for evidence collection. It was on November 7 that the Santhanpara police recovered the body of Rijosh. The suicide attempt was after the police from Santhanpara reached Mumbai to book them.