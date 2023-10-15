ADVERTISEMENT

Murder accused arrested from Mumbai  

October 15, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

The accused were absconding after the murder of Augustine, a Panmana resident

The Hindu Bureau

Chavara police on Sunday arrested two persons accused in a murder case from Mumbai.

Praveen (31), Praveen Bhavan, Thevalakkara and Jayaram (23), Kalungukandathil, Thevalakkara, have been absconding after the murder of Augustine, a Panmana resident. So far, police have arrested a total of seven persons in connection with the case.

Based on a tip-off about the hideout of the accused, a police team led by Karunagapally ACP V. S. Pradeep Kumar had travelled to Mumbai and arrested them as per the instructions of District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph.

Augustine was attacked by the accused last month after their bikes collided and a dispute broke out between the riders. A gang, including the accused, had hacked Augustine and his relative Joel near his house following the incident. Augustine, who was seriously injured in the attack, died while he was undergoing treatment. The accused were arrested by a police team including Sub Inspector Biju and CPOs Rajish, Ratheesh and Anil.

