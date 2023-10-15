HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder accused arrested from Mumbai  

The accused were absconding after the murder of Augustine, a Panmana resident

October 15, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chavara police on Sunday arrested two persons accused in a murder case from Mumbai.

Praveen (31), Praveen Bhavan, Thevalakkara and Jayaram (23), Kalungukandathil, Thevalakkara, have been absconding after the murder of Augustine, a Panmana resident. So far, police have arrested a total of seven persons in connection with the case.

Based on a tip-off about the hideout of the accused, a police team led by Karunagapally ACP V. S. Pradeep Kumar had travelled to Mumbai and arrested them as per the instructions of District Police Chief (Kollam City) Merin Joseph.

Augustine was attacked by the accused last month after their bikes collided and a dispute broke out between the riders. A gang, including the accused, had hacked Augustine and his relative Joel near his house following the incident. Augustine, who was seriously injured in the attack, died while he was undergoing treatment. The accused were arrested by a police team including Sub Inspector Biju and CPOs Rajish, Ratheesh and Anil.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.