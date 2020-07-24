Kerala

Murali asked to take test

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has directed K. Muraleedharan, Vadakara MP, to be present for a COVID-19 test after the bridegroom in a pre-wedding event he attended earlier this month tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The Congress leader has also been asked to go into quarantine for a few days.

Sources said the wedding took place on July 9 and the MP had greeted the bridegroom, a doctor and son of a local Congress leader near Nadapuram in the district, at an event the previous day.

However, the MP said in a Facebook post that the doctor had got the infection from a person who attended the wedding.

“Actually, I had gone there the previous day,” Mr. Muraleedharan said.

