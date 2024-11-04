GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muraleedharan wishes to see rout of Rahul, says Padmaja

Published - November 04, 2024 07:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress leader K. Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a few months ago, said here on Monday that her brother, K. Muraleedharan, would never wish to see the victory of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rahul Mamkootathil in the Palakkad Assembly byelection.

Addressing the press, Ms. Venugopal said that Mr. Mamkootathil had spoken disparagingly about their mother, Kalyanikutty Amma, when she quit the Congress and joined the BJP, and that her brother would never forgive him for that.

“He [Mr. Mamkootathil] should not win, because he had denigrated my mother,” she said, expressing sentiments about her father, mother and brother. She said her brother (Mr. Muraleedharan) would do what the party tells him to, be he would never voluntarily work for Mr. Mamkootathil or wish to seem him win in Palakkad.

Referring to the controversy over Mr. Mamkootathil and Shafi Parambil, MP, refusing to shake hands with Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate and their former colleague P. Sarin during a wedding reception here, Ms. Venugopal said that it showed the decadence of the Congress.

“The Congress has degenerated. There are power centres in the party. None knows who stands with whom. Even Oommen Chandy in his last days had experienced the trauma of seeing his trusted lieutenants going with his rivals,” she said.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.