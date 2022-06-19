Muraleedharan to lead yoga day fete at Padmanabhaswamy temple

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will lead the eighth International Day of Yoga celebrations here on Tuesday.

The celebrations will be organised at the east entrance (‘kizhakkenada’) of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. It is one of the 75 special venues selected by the Union government for celebration of International Day of Yoga in the country.

Mr. Muraleedharan will address the function at 6 a.m. It will be followed by yoga practices. At the function, there will be live telecast of the yoga day programmme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mysore.

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of External Affairs have jointly organised yoga day celebrations at Indian embassies abroad. The event, dubbed the ‘Guardian Ring’, starts in Japan at 3 a.m., and concludes with Yoga Day events from the U.S. and Canada.

The 75 members of the Union Cabinet will attend yoga displays at 75 select venues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be part of the yoga day celebrations at Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar Temple Complex in Nashik and Purana Qila in Delhi, respectively.