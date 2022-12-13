  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

Muraleedharan slams varsity Bill

December 13, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the UDF and LDF were birds of the same feather.

Both the ruling front and the opposition were hand-in-glove to pass a Bill that sought to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of universities.

The government threw a Supreme Court order regarding nepotism in the Vice-Chancellor posting to the wind. The UDF played second fiddle to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the IUML’s behest.

As the varsities constitutionally mandated watchdog, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had questioned nepotism and had refused to tow the Communist Party of India (Marxist) line in the higher education sector. Mr. Muraleedharan said the Governor played by the rules.

The Bill sought to circumvent the Supreme Court’s damning order annulling the appointment of the KUFOS Vice-Chancellor via the political route and in contravention of University Grants Commission norms. It would not stand legal scrutiny, he said.

