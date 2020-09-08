Muraleedharan seeks CBI probe into bomb blast

Kannur

08 September 2020 07:40 IST

Senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, has demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent twin murders in Venjarammoodu, the Kathirur bomb blast and Bineesh Kodiyeri’s alleged links with drug mafia. He was speaking at a one-day fast organised by Congress leaders led by District Congress Committee president Satheesan Pacheni on the old bus stand premises at Thalassery on Monday to protest against the alleged violence perpetrated by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

The MP said the village where the bomb exploded was a CPI(M) bastion.

Inaugurating the fast through videoconferencing, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said that the CPI(M) had more weapons stockpiled than the police stations in Kerala.

