Muraleedharan rejects demand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 June 2020 23:23 IST

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said the Centre cannot follow the security precautions mooted by the State government for Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) being repatriated on Vande Bharat flights.

He said the State had issued a set of guidelines for NoRKs. The Centre has set uniform safety norms for all passengers. The Centre has informed the State of its inability to alter the guidelines. The Centre cannot intervene in the health protocol of other nations and hence it was trying to convince Kerala that its demand for testing all passengers was impossible.

Advertising

Advertising