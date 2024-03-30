ADVERTISEMENT

Muraleedharan receives security deposit from students repatriated to India from Ukraine

March 30, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Attingal Lok Sabha constituency V. Muraleedharan received ₹25,000 as a security deposit for his candidature from students whom the Central government had repatriated to Kerala from war-torn Ukraine in 2023.

At a press conference, Mr. Muraleedharan said efforts were on to bring back Kerala youth trapped in Russia. Some of them were from Anchuthengu.

Mr. Muraleedharan spotlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government’s steadfast commitment to rescuing and bringing back Indians caught in dangerous hotspots worldwide.

Mr. Muraleedharan listed the interventions of the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back home citizens trapped in different conflict zones in the world.

