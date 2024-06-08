Muraleedharan plays down differences within Congress

Despite the thumping win that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, the raging factional feuds within the party, especially in Thrissur, have caused some concern for the leadership.

After the Youth Congress has come down heavily on the district leadership of the Congress for the party’s dismal show in the Thrissur constituency, the District Congress Committee office witnessed ruckus involving party supporters.

‘Unexpected defeat’

However, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who suffered a massive defeat in Thrissur, appeared to play down the differences with his appeal to the party workers to maintain a united front. Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode on Saturday, he said that though the defeat was unexpected, intra-party fights over it would further affect the party in the upcoming byelections and local body elections next year.

“We should be able to forget the sadness from the election gone by and maintain a united front. When the party faces an unexpected defeat, the party workers would be overcome with emotions. The recent incidents need to be seen in such a sense only. In Thrissur, there was no tactical voting to the other side, but fissures have appeared in the support base. The young generation appeared to have thought favourably about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the hope of having a Union Minister from Thrissur, but the votes of the older generation stayed intact,” said Mr. Muraleedharan.

KPCC presidentship

He also maintained that an enquiry commission on the defeat was needless because that could lead to further differences and tension. On Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran offering the presidentship to him, he said that someone who led the party to a major victory in 18 seats should continue in that post atleast till the next local body elections.

Mr. Muraleedharan also rejected calls for him to contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, to be vacated by Rahul Gandhi, or to take up a Rajya Sabha seat.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Saturday that the party leadership has spoken to Mr. Muraleedharan regarding his concerns. The party will enquire into the defeats at Thrissur and Alathur. However, these two defeats cannot take away the glow of the victory in 18 seats, with the party making major inroads into left strongholds.

At the same time, he made a call to the party workers to not rest on the laurels and work hard for the upcoming elections. He said that the party does not believe that a victory in the Lok Sabha elections would automatically fetch it a win the Assembly elections too.