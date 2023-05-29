Muraleedharan disputes Balagopal’s allegations on borrowing limit curbs

May 29, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Disputing State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s allegation that the Union government had drastically cut down the State’s borrowing limit, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Monday said that the Chief Minister and Finance Minister were attempting to blame the Centre for the State’s financial mismanagement.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Muraleedharan said that the Finance Minister was making such allegations either because he was unaware of the facts or because he was wilfully attempting to mislead the public.

Mr. Muraleedharan said that as per the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations, the State’s borrowing limit was ₹32,442 crore (3% of the GSDP) for 2023-24, from which nothing has been reduced.

In addition, the State was also allowed a replacement borrowing amounting to ₹20,985 crore and another ₹1,755 crore for National Pension Scheme contribution. Out of this total amount of ₹55,182 crore, the State had already borrowed ₹34,661 crore for the current fiscal, he said.

Of the remaining ₹20,521 crore, borrowing of ₹15,390 crore had already been cleared for the calendar year, while the remaining ₹5,131 crore can be borrowed only in the last quarter of the financial year, he said.

Mr. Muraleedharan said that the off-Budget borrowing through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was also included in this. The allegations of political vendetta on the part of the Union government were baseless.

Mr. Balagopal who had on Saturday condemned the Union government’s decision in strong terms, accusing it of attempting to strangle the State financially, and had said that the State government would be seeking a clarification on the decision after receiving a detailed statement, which had not been provided yet.

The State government had received only a letter which does not clearly specify whether the limit set was for the first nine months or for the entire 2023-24 fiscal, but it gave the impression that the latter case was intended, he had said.

To a question on political economist Parakala Prabhakar’s critical comments on the Union government’s handling of the economy in his latest book The Crooked Timber of New India, Mr. Muraleedharan said that these were merely political allegations.

