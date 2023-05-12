Muraleedharan blames State government for Saji Cherian’s cancelled trip

May 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Rubbishing reports that the Centre prevented Culture Minister Saji Cherian from going on an overseas trip, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan attributed the purported delay in granting sanction to the ‘inept and incapable’ State government machinery.

Mr. Cherian had to abandon his plans to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain to participate in events organised by the Malayalam Mission after being turned back at the airport on May 10.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Mr. Muraleedharan pointed out that the State government had submitted an application for political clearance required to travel abroad only on May 9. The clearance was subsequently granted on May 11.

“Any application submitted for such purposes will have to be cleared by the Indian Embassy in the particular country as well as the section in the Ministry of External Affairs that handles affairs pertaining to the region. While such steps could require at least a day, applications are generally submitted at least 15 days prior to the date of departure. The Minister (Saji Cherian) must clarify the reasons behind the lapses in seeking permission rather than criticising the Central government,” he said.

Objection to CM’s trip

Referring to the recent denial of permission to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to visit UAE to attend an investors’ meeting, Mr. Muraleedharan said the former had no role in the event that aimed at attracting investments to Abu Dhabi. “He must ideally attend those events that befit a Chief Minister representing every people of the State. The Centre cannot approve visits that could bring shame to the country or the State. None of the Chief Ministers who had sought permission to attend the programme were issued clearance.”

He added no decision has been taken on the Chief Minister’s proposed visits to Cuba and the United States.