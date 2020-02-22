Muraleedharan backs Thushar

Alappuzha

22 February 2020 09:22 IST

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan called on Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at the latter's residence at Kanichukulangara here on Friday.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Muraleedharan lent support to Thushar Vellappally amidst bickering in the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), considered the political arm of the SNDP Yogam. The BDJS led by Thushar is with the National Democratic Alliance, he said. Last month, the BDJS had ousted its general secretary Subash Vasu from the party for anti-party activities.

