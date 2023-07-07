Muraleedharan asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise to Wayanad voters

July 07, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for betraying the faith voters of Wayanad had vested in the Congress leader by electing him to the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Muraleedharan said irresponsible statements cost Mr. Gandhi his Parliament seat. Wayanad voters needed a voice in the Lok Sabha. He alleged that Mr. Gandhi had done the electorate disfavour by depriving them of an MP.

Mr. Muraleedharan also accused the leadership of attempting to lower the esteem of the judiciary by slamming Gujarat High Court for upholding the conviction of Mr. Gandhi on a defamation charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.