Muraleedharan asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise to Wayanad voters

July 07, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for betraying the faith voters of Wayanad had vested in the Congress leader by electing him to the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Muraleedharan said irresponsible statements cost Mr. Gandhi his Parliament seat. Wayanad voters needed a voice in the Lok Sabha. He alleged that Mr. Gandhi had done the electorate disfavour by depriving them of an MP.

Mr. Muraleedharan also accused the leadership of attempting to lower the esteem of the judiciary by slamming Gujarat High Court for upholding the conviction of Mr. Gandhi on a defamation charge.

