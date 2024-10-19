Muraleedharan alleges CPI(M)-BJP deal in Palakkad

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Muraleedharan said here on Saturday that the real deal was between the CPI(M) and the BJP in the Palakkad byelection.

“The CPI(M) has fielded a candidate without giving its symbol. It is an indication of the deal that party has made with the BJP in Palakkad. They are trying to confuse the voters,” Mr. Muraleedharan said.

He said the Congress was like a running train. “At every station, 10 people get off the train and 20 board the train. Those who board the train are seldom counted,” he said.

Mr. Muraleedharan said that those involved in marring the Thrissur Pooram were at work in Palakkad too. “You can’t expect anything good from those who left the Congress,” he said.

He said when fighting an election, it is inappropriate to evaluate what the party did yesterday. “Our objective is to win the election. We are focusing on it. The fight is between the UDF and the LDF,” he said

“The party that gave its symbol to K.S. Hamza and Joyce George has preferred an independent candidate in Palakkad. It is to fix their deal with the BJP,” he said.