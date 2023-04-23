Muraleedharan accuses LDF govt of ruining higher education

April 23, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of ruining the State’s higher education through its “narrow-minded politics”.

He was speaking at the educational seminar organised in connection with the 26 th State conference of Unnatha Vidhyabhyasa Adhyapaka Sangham (UVAS) here on Sunday.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the Central government aspired to reform the education sector and deliver quality education through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It aims at creating global citizens by incorporating advancements in various disciplines even while emphasising on the cultural heritage of the country.

Accusing the State government of torpedoing steps to introduce the national policy, the Union Minister alleged the Higher Education department and the Kerala State Higher Education Council were at odds over its implementation.

He also held the LDF government responsible for the delay in appointing principals in 43 colleges that have remained headless for a long time. The selection process has been delayed to nominate CPI(M) nominees to such posts, he alleged.

Exodus of aspirants

Lamenting the “exodus” of higher education aspirants from the State, he questioned why the government has been unable to attract students from other States. Taking a dig at the government, he said its responsibility does not end with providing mid-day meals to the students.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh national organisational joint secretary Guntha Laxman and UVAS State president K. Sivaprasad also spoke on the occasion.