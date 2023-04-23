ADVERTISEMENT

Muraleedharan accuses LDF govt of ruining higher education

April 23, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of ruining the State’s higher education through its “narrow-minded politics”.

He was speaking at the educational seminar organised in connection with the 26 th State conference of Unnatha Vidhyabhyasa Adhyapaka Sangham (UVAS) here on Sunday.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the Central government aspired to reform the education sector and deliver quality education through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It aims at creating global citizens by incorporating advancements in various disciplines even while emphasising on the cultural heritage of the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing the State government of torpedoing steps to introduce the national policy, the Union Minister alleged the Higher Education department and the Kerala State Higher Education Council were at odds over its implementation.

He also held the LDF government responsible for the delay in appointing principals in 43 colleges that have remained headless for a long time. The selection process has been delayed to nominate CPI(M) nominees to such posts, he alleged.

Exodus of aspirants

Lamenting the “exodus” of higher education aspirants from the State, he questioned why the government has been unable to attract students from other States. Taking a dig at the government, he said its responsibility does not end with providing mid-day meals to the students.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh national organisational joint secretary Guntha Laxman and UVAS State president K. Sivaprasad also spoke on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US