Muraleedharan accuses Balagopal of unleashing lies against Centre

February 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan accused Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal of unleashing ‘goebbelsian propaganda’ against the Union government by saddling the blame on it for the steep increase in various taxes in the State Budget. Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Mr. Muraleedharan claimed that Kerala got the highest share of revenue deficit grant this year. The State also got all the share that it was supposed to get as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, he said. He said that the Union government would not permit needless borrowing by States. Kerala was a State with high debts. Even if the borrowings were in the name of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), it was the State government which had to repay it. He also accused the Chief Minister and Ministers of using the borrowed money to fund their foreign trips. Kerala was also far behind in preventing tax evasion. Tax collection would not be efficient in a State where the Chief Minister’s former Principal Secretary was accused of aiding tax evasion through gold smuggling, he accused.