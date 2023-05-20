Munroe Thuruthu station works expedited  

May 20, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager S.M. Sharma has instructed officials to complete the ongoing development works at the Munroe Thuruthu railway station on a war footing. The directions were given after visiting the station and assessing the progress with Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, recently.

At present works are going on to increase the height of the first and second platforms and level the circulating area in front of the station to provide parking facilities for vehicles.

Apart from that, a tube well will also be constructed to solve the shortage of drinking water at the station. As soon as the height of the platforms is increased, a foot over bridge will be built to connect the two platforms, said the MP. The tender process for increasing the length of platforms to accommodate 24-coach trains is also progressing. The station building will be fully roofed to protect passengers from getting wet during monsoons.

The DRM also issued directions to make the railway road on the west side of the second platform motorable and to construct steps for entering the first platform.