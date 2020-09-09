Munroe Thuruthu becomes a geoinformatics village

All information and GIS mapping stored in digital format

Munroe Thuruthu has become a geoinformatics village with all details of the local body now available in digital format.

Using Intelligent Property Management System (IPMS), Uralungal Technology Solutions (ULTS), a subsidiary of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), has completed the process of GIS mapping and the island was declared a digital village by Munroe Thuruthu panchayat president Binu Karunakaran at a press meet here on Wednesday.

IPMS uses technologies like drone, DGPS, laser tape and other specially-designed applications to collect all demographic data. Along with the topographic features, details about buildings, schools, water bodies, bridges, drainages, and roads will be collected with photographs and stored in the website.

The system will also record all the basic data of the residents, making it easier for the officials. Health records, educational-professional details, socio-economic condition of the residents will be analysed before implementing various projects.

“Since Munroe Thuruthu is the first victim of global warming and climate change in the country, this will be very helpful in streamlining administration and disaster management. Correct demarcations and data on paddy land, wetland and other water bodies will now be now available along with the details of each families including their pets,” said Mr.Karunakaran.

There is provision to add to more information or include extra sections and the officials will be able to access the details without any delay. “Manually collecting the details is very difficult in a remote place like Munroe Thuruthu, but now planning and implementation will be more efficient and effortless,” he added.