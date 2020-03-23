Munroe panchayat to deliver groceries for quarantined families

In order to ensure that the families under home quarantine are not stepping out, Munroe Thuruthu panchayat will door-deliver free groceries and vegetables.

At present several families in the panchayat have been instructed to stay indoors and the authorities will start distributing the provisions from Monday.

The kit includes 5 kg rice and 1 kg green gram packets along with coconut oil, chickpea, sugar, chilly, coriander, tea dust, soap and vegetables.

Each kit costs ₹1,000 and ward-level committees led by public representatives will be in charge of distribution.

Munore Thuruthu, a major tourist hub in the district, had already imposed various restrictions that includes strict monitoring of foreign nationals by early March.

“All those who have returned to the panchayat from various places have been asked to follow the directions of Health Department.

Apart from those coming from UAE and other foreign countries, there has been an inflow from northern districts including Kasargod of late.

Majority of the people are cooperating with us and a couple of persons who stepped out were immediately sent back with the help of police,” said Binu Karunakaran, panchayat president.

The panchayat had formed ward-level monitoring groups following the instructions of district administration and currently they are keeping a close watch of families under home quarantine.

“Persons returning from different places including other districts are currently under surveillance as per the new protocol and the panchayat is providing them all the support by delivering all essentials at their doorsteps. Many of them had to suddenly come back and some have no clue about when they will receive their salaries,” he added.