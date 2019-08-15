Munnettam begins to increase student strength

The Samagra Shiksha, Thiruvananthapuram, is taking up a programme — ‘Munnettam’ — with the objective of increasing to at least 15 the student strength in each class in the primary wing of schools where the number of students on the rolls is low.

Munnettam is a programme of the General Education Department aimed at comprehensive development of schools. There are 268 schools in the district that have less than 60 students in lower primary and 45 in upper primary or 105 for lower and upper primary (classes 1 to 7) together.

A meeting of various organs of the General Education Department under the aegis of the Samagra Shiksha here recently decided to conduct a study of the current infrastructure, academic, and social conditions in schools selected for Munnettam.

Action plans for achievement of excellence will be prepared for these schools and implemented this year itself.

“We are trying to promote the concept of neighbourhood schools. Often, children travel to schools that are at some distance. These schools may suffer from overcrowding, with limited facilities available to students. By studying in a school nearby, the children can be assured of proper infrastructure and good academic support,” B. Sreekumaran, Samagra Shiksha, Thiruvananthapuram, District Project Officer said.

Diverse components

To ensure participation of parents and the public in the Munnettam programmes, steps such as visiting houses of children, charting of school history, resource mapping, residential camps, corner parent-teacher association meetings, skill training for parents, writing and reading programmes for mothers, class library improvement, Padhanotsavam, and programmes for Maths, English, and languages will be undertaken to bring about an increase in enrolments the next academic year.

Action plans will be prepared for each child in the school so that children can be given academic and extracurricular support.

“Each child will be considered a unit. Teachers were given training in preparing action plans during the summer vacation, and Samagra will provide them support in this aspect,” Mr. Sreekumaran said.

Attention will be given to schools with pre-primary and anganwadis as a good academic experience at these stages will ensure that students enrol in the same school for class 1. “Interventions made during the summer vacations have resulted in more admissions to some schools. Sustained efforts through the year will improve the prospects of all such schools,” he said.