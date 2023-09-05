Munnar under CCTV surveillance to check waste menace

September 05, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Munnar grama panchayat has installed 16 closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras around the town to identify those dumping garbage in the Muthirapuzha river.

According to panchayat officials, waste dumping in public places and the Muthirapuzha river is a major threat to the hill station. CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed at Munnar Town, Nadayar Road, Post Office Junction, Old Munnar, Mattupetty Road, market, Periyavara Bridge, and Muthirapuzha riverside.

Munnar grama panchayat secretary K.N. Sahajan said the panchayat had already arranged daily waste collection and toilet facilities within the panchayat limits. “Even after implementing proper waste collection facility in Munnar, some people throw waste in public places and the Muthirapuzha river. The panchayat officials will inspect the CCTV visuals and take strict action against those dumping waste,” said the official.

“The panchayat spent ₹4 lakh for the installation of CCTV cameras in Munnar and fixed waste bins in major destinations in the hill station. The tourists can deposit plastic bottles and waste in the bins,” said Mr. Sahajan.

Waste-free destination

“The panchayat has decided to make Munnar a waste-free hill station,” said the official. “The panchayat also plans to change Munnar into a spit-free hill station,” he said.

In January this year, Munnar grama panchayat, with assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), set up a proper waste management system at Kallar, near Munnar.

