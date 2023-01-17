Munnar tusker Padayappa, which is in musth, could turn violent if provoked, say expert

January 17, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

Padayappa, a wild tusker that is frequently sighted in and around Munnar, has been having a hard time dealing with repeated provocations by taxi drivers.

Recently, while the tusker was at a tea plantation at Kadalar, a taxi driver stopped by and started honking, thereby scaring the animal. Another vehicle driver tried to follow the tusker till a distance at Kuttiyar Valley.

Last month, the tusker broke two motorbikes at Kuttiyar Valley near Munnar. According to Forest department officials, the din of heavy traffic and the repeated attempts by tourists to take selfies with it provoked the animal. Traffic was disrupted in the area for an hour, till the elephant moved back to the forest.

According to sources, tourists are being wooed to the area with the prospects of taking a selfie with the pachyderm.“Some jeep drivers take the tourists too close to Padayappa, which triggers panic in the animal,” said the source.

Munnar Range Officer Arun Maharaja told The Hindu that the Forest department will take action against the vehicle drivers soon. The department will not allow such actions.

Assistant forest veterinary surgeon Dr. Nisha Raichel said that Padayappa is now in a musth period. “The Forest department has been tracking the tusker’s movement. The tusker will be in musth for next one month. It is very dangerous to provoke the animal in musth period,” Dr. Raichel said.

Elephant expert Dr. P.S. Essa said such provocations caused the animal to turn violent. “Though the animal is familiar with people, it will accept human interaction only to a limit. Tusker should not be provoked,” Mr. Essa said.

“In another way, when the tourists provoke the animal, there are chances that the animal will turn violent at another place,” Mr. Essa said.

Action demanded

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said, “ I will submit a complaint before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and State Chief Wildlife Warden demanding action against those who provoke the tusker,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

“The concerned officials failed to take action against Padyappa tourism. If the same situation happens it will result in human loss Munnar,” Mr. Jayachandran said.

Padayappa, named after Rajinikanth’s hit film, has many admirers in an area known for man-animal conflicts primarily because of his calm nature. He makes “friendly” appearances on the roadsides, helping himself to foods stored in shops without causing any damage to them.

The elephant, believed to be around 60 years old, can be easily identified with its limp due to an injury on its hind leg and unusually long tusks.