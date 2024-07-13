Munnar town to look back in time as July 15 marks 100 years of the ‘Great Flood’

Come July 15, Kerala’s collective conscience will reminisce the deluge that threatened to wipe out the Munnar hill station a 100 years ago. It lasted three days and left behind a lifetime of misery. A few remnants of the flood and some books and photos depicting the harrowing time, keep the catastrophe, popularly dubbed ‘Great Flood,’ alive in the residents’ memory even today.

Published in 1930, History of The High Range, the book by Violet A.F.F. Martin, wife of A.F.F. Martin, one of the first managers in the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP), describes the relentless rain that started on July 15, 1924, and its severe impact on Munnar’s plantation sector. As per her book, the peak rainfall was recorded on July 16 and 17. “The hill station experienced heavy rain for three days,” narrates the book. Facets of a Hundred Years Planting,an in-house publication of Tata-Finlay Ltd., also clearly describes the flood.

In the flood, the Kundala Valley monorail system, West Outlet Road (Mankulam-Munnar-Aluva road), Old Munnar town, bridges, and the headquarters of the erstwhile Kanan Devan Hills Plantations were also destroyed. The British had built the monorail in 1902 in Old Munnar to move tea leaves as well as transport people. It gave way to a light railway in 1908. The flood washed away the structure in its entirety.

Rare collection of photos

Royal Electric Studio, the first studio in Munnar, holds a rare collection of pictures from the period, including those of Param Jyothi Naidu, who captured photos of the flood in great detail. Another repository of flood remnants is the Kanan Devan Museum in Munnar. “Through the photos there one can piece together what happened in Munnar before and after the great flood. A wheel of the monorail train was recovered almost a year after the 2018 flood from near the old Periyavara bridge. The wheel is kept in the museum,” said a KDHP official.

Writer M.J. Babu said that after the flood, the Kanan Devan Hills Plantation shifted its headquarters from Mattuppetty to Munnar town. “A new town then developed in Munnar and a road was laid through Adimaly-Neriamangalam route to Munnar,” said Mr. Babu.

Biggest ‘olakkuda’

The 100th anniversary of the great flood will be observed in a three-day event at the College of Engineering, Munnar, on July 17, 18 and 19. The programme will be jointly conducted by the alumni of Munnar Government High School with the support of Folkland International Centre for Folklore and Culture at Payyannur. According to the organisers, 100 lamps will light up Munnar town for the event. “An exhibition and seminars are also scheduled as part of the anniversary. The world’s biggest olakkuda (palm leaf umbrella) is to be the major attraction in the exhibition,” said an official.