Munnar to get Kerala’s first clean street food hub

August 18, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

The hill station of Munnar is set to get Kerala’s first clean street food hub.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has allocated ₹1 crore for the project. According to Food Safety department officials, the FSSAI has identified Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Munnar to set up the street food hub project.

An official of the department told The Hindu that Munnar was selected for setting up the first street food hub considering the tourist arrival. “Thousands of tourists from across the globe reach Munnar round the year. The street food hub aims at ensuring clean street food to them,” said the official.

“The Central government has decided to set up 100 street food hubs in the country. In north India, there are street food hubs already and the funds will be used for their modernisation,” said the official.

“The FSSAI allocates ₹1 crore for arranging amenities, including toilet block, waste management facilities, chairs, public rest place, roofing and lighting facilities. The local body concerned should set up food shops and they can collect rent from the vendors,” said the official.

“The street food hub will function under a committee comprising the Health Secretary, Local Self-Government department (LSGD) Secretary, Tourism Secretary, National Health Mission Coordinator, and the State Food Safety Commissioner. The District Collector of the respective district too will be part of the committee,” said the official.

Vasanth Vinu, who runs a street food shop in Munnar town, said tourists would throng street food shops if quality food was made available.

Munnar grama panchayat secretary K.N. Sahajan said the panchayat had already identified a spot at Moolakadai, near old Munnar, to set up the hub. “The panchayat has given the preliminary sanction for the project. As per the FSSAI standard, we will set up 20 shops in the hub soon,” said the official.

“For the hundreds of tourists arriving in Munnar every day, hygienic food availability is a major concern. The street food hub will provide different varieties of food to tourists ensuring quality,” said Mr. Sahajan.