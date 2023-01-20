ADVERTISEMENT

Munnar shivers as mercury marks –2° Celsius on second day in a row

January 20, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - IDUKKI

Though tourism sector benefits from the chilly weather, it is likely to affect farming sector in the hill station

The Hindu Bureau

A frost-covered grassland at Rajamala Estate, near the Eravikulam National Park, Munnar, on Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Munnar in Idukki continues to shiver with the mercury dipping to –2° Celsius at the hill station for the second consecutive day on Friday. The season’s lowest temperature so far was recorded again for the second day at Chenduvarai, Silent Valley, Devikulam and Letchmi on Friday morning.

As per data from the United Planters Association of South India (UPASI) tea research foundation, the temperature recorded at Munnar UPASI, Kannimalay and Sevenmalay was –1° Celsius on the day.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil said the chilly weather is expected to continue in Munnar until the end of January. “The clear skies are favourable for frost formation. At present, there seems to be no chances of rain or formation of depression,” said Mr. Cholayil.

He said that though the tourism sector benefits from the chilly weather, it will seriously affect the farming sector. “If the frost continues for more days, it will cause a huge loss to the tea sector, the main cultivation in Munnar,” said Mr. Cholayil.

According to a plantation sector source in Munnar, tea leaves at various plantations have largely wilted due to the frost. “Acres of tea leaves have wilted and this will affect the tea production,” pointed out the source.

According to climate experts, the pattern of winter in Munnar is back to normal after a gap of four years. The regular winter season typically starts in November, with extreme cold experienced in the first week of January. Usually, in the first week of January, the valleys and hills become covered with frost. However, this year, extreme cold was first experienced in the second week of January, and, after a lull, it continued in the third week.

