Munnar records season’s lowest temperature at –1 degree Celsius

January 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - IDUKKI

The hill station of Munnar in Idukki recorded the lowest temperature of the season, with Chenduvarai Estate, Letchmi Estate and Kannimallay marking -1 0 Celsius on Wednesday morning.

As per data from the United Planters Association of South India (UPASI), a tea research foundation in Munnar, the mercury touched 0 0 Celsius at Sevenmalai and Devikulam, and 1 0 Celsius at Silent Valley and Mattupetty.

Munnar had been witnessing a dip in mercury from Tuesday. The valleys and hills were covered with frost as the temperature touched sub-zero level on Wednesday morning. It is expected to drop further in the coming days, said official sources.

The temperature dipped to 0 0 Celsius in Munnar on December 30. The hill station has been witnessing a heavy tourist inflow since the dip in mercury.