HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Munnar records season’s lowest temperature at –1 degree Celsius

Valleys and hills become covered with frost as mercury touches sub-zero level

January 11, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A frost-covered grassland at Kundala, near Munnar, Idukki, on Wednesday morning.

A frost-covered grassland at Kundala, near Munnar, Idukki, on Wednesday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The hill station of Munnar in Idukki recorded the lowest temperature of the season, with Chenduvarai Estate, Letchmi Estate and Kannimallay marking -1 0 Celsius on Wednesday morning.

As per data from the United Planters Association of South India (UPASI), a tea research foundation in Munnar, the mercury touched 0 0 Celsius at Sevenmalai and Devikulam, and 1 0 Celsius at Silent Valley and Mattupetty.

Munnar had been witnessing a dip in mercury from Tuesday. The valleys and hills were covered with frost as the temperature touched sub-zero level on Wednesday morning. It is expected to drop further in the coming days, said official sources.

The temperature dipped to 0 0 Celsius in Munnar on December 30. The hill station has been witnessing a heavy tourist inflow since the dip in mercury.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.