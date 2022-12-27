Munnar panchayat yet to get any buffer zone complaints from individuals

December 27, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - IDUKKI

Even as local bodies abutting forests in the State are busy with physical survey and data collection processes, a forest-fringe local body in Idukki is yet to receive any complaint on the boundary of the buffer zone in its territory.

Munnar grama panchayat, with a population of nearly 32,000 belonging to 9,000 families, is yet to conduct any physical survey or data collection in its limits.

Munnar panchayat secretary K.N. Sahajan told The Hindu that the panchayat had not yet received any complaint from any individual relating to the buffer zone. “In the satellite image, there were 19 commercial buildings and 581 homes in the buffer zone in Munnar panchayat. In Munnar, the homes in forest-border areas are layams (cluster homes) which are under the ownership of Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP),” said Mr. Sahajan.

“The KDHP has already contacted the panchayat on submitting the buffer zone details,” said Mr. Sahajan.

“The panchayat officials will visit the forest-border areas of Munnar and interact with the people. If anyone submits an individual complaint, we will take further steps,” said Mr. Sahajan.

According to sources, the buffer zone boundaries under Munnar panchayat are within plantation areas, and it is the main reason for not receiving complaints from individuals. “The border areas of Munnar panchayat are under the Forest department or the KDHP. There is no private property in the border areas,” said a Forest department official.

According to Forest department officials, seven panchayats come under the Munnar Wildlife Division. “The physical survey and data collection are going on in other panchayats under the division,” said a Forest department official.

“The Eravikulam National Park (ENP) is bordering Munnar, Edamalakkudy, and Marayoor panchayats. Land in Edamalakkudy has forest status,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the physical survey is continuing in eight panchayats abutting the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary and three panchayats near the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Idukki Wildlife Warden G. Jayachandran said that help desks had been opened in all panchayats under the sanctuary. “We hope to complete the physical survey and data collection process soon,” said Mr. Jayachandran.