Munnar panchayat puts demolition of illegal roadside shops on hold

The demolition of illegal roadside shops in Munnar hill station was temporarily suspended on Friday after anemergency meeting held by the Munnar panchayat committee demanded that the drive be stopped.

According to officials, the emergency panchayat meeting was held on Friday during which the panchayat members asked the secretary to stop the eviction drive immediately. The meeting was called after an all-party meeting held by Devikulam MLA A. Raja demanded a stop to the drive.

“I will submit a letter to Devikulam Subcollector, Panchayat Director, and the District Collector regarding the issue. Further steps will be taken as per the directions from Devikulam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO),” said panchayat secretary Udaya Kumar.

According to officials, the Munnar panchayat committee in September passed a resolution regarding the immediate demolition of roadside shops in the panchayat. “As per the Panchayat Raj Act, a resolution passed by the panchayat committee cannot be changed within three months and hence the move to suspend the drive is illegal,” said a source.

Munnar unit president of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy (KVVES) C.K. Babulal said that they will submit a letter to the panchayat secretary demanding the removal of all roadside shops in Munnar.“The KVVES Munnar unit will prevent the establishment of new roadside shops in Munnar town,” he said.

Sunny Paimpillil, Idukki district committee presidentof the KVVES said a unanimous decision was taken by the traffic advisory committee to remove roadside shops in Munnar town to ensure smooth traffic movement. “But when the drive began, the Devikulam MLA led political leaders changed their stand. The KVVES will fight legally till the removal of all roadside shops in Munnar hill station,” he said.

Mr. Paimpillil said that Devikulam and Pallivasal panchayats have not yet evicted any roadside shops.

According to sources, if a green signal is granted in favour of the drive by the Devikulam RDO, the panchayat will immediately resume the eviction drive.

