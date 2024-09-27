Munnar panchayat-owned dumping yard continues to be a haunt for wild animals

The Munnar-panchayat-owned waste dumping yard is continuing to attract wild animals. According to Forest department officials, wild elephants as well as gaurs are camping on the yard.

Munnar panchayat dumps waste in an open yard near a waste treatment plant at Kallar, near Nallathanni. The dumping of vegetable waste, also on the roadside near the yard, is attracting wild elephants to the yard, which is posing a threat to commuters and workers on the Munnar-Kallar route, said the department officials.

In a recent incident, two workers of the dumping yard were injured in a wild elephant attack on Wednesday.

In January, the Kerala High Court intervened in the waste dumping issue after two wild elephants were found eating plastic waste at the dumping yard. The court had then directed the State government to take immediate steps to prevent wild animals from entering the yard.

However, seven months after the intervention, wild elephants are still seen camping in the yard and consuming plastic waste.

Munnar range officer S. Biju said that the High Court had directed the panchayat to a fix solar fence in the dumping yard to prevent animal entry. “But the panchayat authorities failed to install it.As of now, two single-tusk elephants are camping in the yard,” he said.

“The elephants arrived from Mankulam forest division. As many as 12 wild gaurs are also camping in the dumping yard. We suspect the easy availability of food may attract more wild animals from Mankulam to Kallar,” said Mr. Biju.

A top Forest department official warned that wild animals’ regular consumption of plastic-mixed food may lead to their deaths.

Munnar panchayat vice-president V.S. Balachandran said that the panchayat is not dumping vegetable waste on the roadside near the dumping yard. “Now, the panchayat collects the vegetable waste in the early mornings and completes the processing before noon,” he said.

“The dumping yard is on the land owned by the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) company. The panchayat cannot conduct any work on the land without their permission,” said Mr. Balachandran.

